Loan repayment program for mental health professionals in West Virginia accepting applications

Mental Health Loan Repayment Program will provide loan repayment to graduates of accredited programs working in “qualifying sites in an underserved community in exchange for a service commitment.” (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, they are accepting applications for a loan repayment program to mental health professionals practicing in underserved communities in West Virginia.

They say the Mental Health Loan Repayment Program will provide loan repayment to graduates of accredited programs working in “qualifying sites in an underserved community in exchange for a service commitment.”

“Through this loan repayment program, we can ease a financial burden for them – and let them know how much we value and need their life-saving work,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education.

It says that licensed certified social workers, licensed independent clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, and licensed master’s and doctoral clinical psychologists are all eligible for a $10,000 award.

The awards are made by the Commission’s Division of Health Sciences and applicants must have educational debt of at least $10,000, the press release says.

For more information about the program on the College for West Virginia website or email Michelle Ruppert at behavioralhealth@wvhepc.edu.

Application materials are due March 15, 2022, and the decisions will be announced in April.