CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Shelters around our region will be having reduced adoption fees in an effort to free up space.

The “Empty the Shelters” event works with the Bissel Pet Foundation to help the shelter animals find there forever homes. All participating organizations will have an adoption fee of $50 or less for cats and dogs.

“For $25 dollars, you not only get your animal, but it does include vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, dewormer, medicine. So you’re getting the whole package for $25,” said Angie Gillenwater with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

Some participating shelters include the KCHA, Greenbrier Humane Society, Marion County Humane Society and the Mercer County Shelter.