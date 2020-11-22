Local authorities issue warrant for Charleston man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local authorities are looking for a Charleston man in connection to an incident that occurred on General Drive in Kanawha County earlier this month.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a warrant is issued for Amar Abdu Richardson, 18, of Charleston for alleged charges of malicious assault and wanton endangerment, both felonies.

Anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or send tips in through the official Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, Facebook, or through the official website.