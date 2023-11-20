HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s the season of giving, and a local construction company is working to make sure their community has food on the table this Thanksgiving.

Monday, Nov. 20 marked First Executive Construction’s fifth annual turkey giveaway in Huntington. The company handed out turkeys and hams for free to any family who showed up. They say they had 800 turkeys and hams available during today’s event.

JP Keshazarzian and Shanon Beatty, President and Vice President of First Executive Construction, say the event has grown beyond what they initially expected five years ago.

“We had started from 200, and I thought I would just do it one year, and then decided the next year after that. So I went from 200 to 400. It’s gradually going up to a thousand one day, gradually. I mean, I try and increase it per year and helping more families. That’s all that matters,” said Keshazarzian.

First Executive Construction is based out of Hurricane, West Virginia, and every year, dozens of families are able to have a Thanksgiving meal because of this giveaway.