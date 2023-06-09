HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Sgt. Cory Maynard’s death left many people heartbroken and looking for ways to help his grieving family.

Miranda Sook and her mother Vicki own “The Juice Box” locations in Hurricane and Charleston, West Virginia.

When they heard the tragic news, like many others, they knew they wanted to help. On Friday they’re doing just that by giving all their proceeds from both locations directly to the family.

The mother-daughter duo tells 13 News they have a personal connection to the Maynard family.

“Rachel has actually been one of our most loyal customers since day one when we started business. We would deliver to her house and she’s promoted our business and we like felt deep down in our hearts that this is something that we needed to do,” Miranda Sook says Thursday afternoon.

This is just one link on the chain of generosity from friends, family, and even strangers. As of Thursday night, a GoFundMe set up for the family has reached close to $70,000.

The fundraiser will happen during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Hurricane and Kanawha City locations.