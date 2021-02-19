Local businesses react to WV increase in restaurant capacity

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice says restaurants can allow more people inside their dining rooms, and restaurant owners say they are grateful for this announcement.

“It is a huge benefit to us,” said David Haden Jr., the General Manager at FJG Enterprises.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he would allow restaurant capacity an increase from 50% to 75%. This is the first time the capacity has been this large since the pandemic began.

“I don’t know any business model that is built on doing half the business,” said Haden Jr.

Restaurant owners say allowing more customers in can be crucial to keeping their small businesses alive.

“It allows us to staff more people, try and bring in more revenue, and get this thing back on track,” said Deno Stanley, owner of Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille.

And the owners are not the ones happy about this decision.

“It is good for business but it’s also good for people to get out and mingle, have a conversation, and interact with people,” said Arthur Shamblin of Charleston.

“I am a loyal customer…places like this it was really tough for them, but I’m pleased that he did it,” said David Haden Sr. of Charleston.

But some restrictions are still in place. Governor Justice says referring to bars, every customer should have a seat and there should not be allowed room for standing.

Which some restaurants think is key to keeping the safety of customers.

“I understand not having people just standing around because it’s difficult to do social distancing,” said Haden Jr.

In the coming weeks Governor Justice says he hopes restaurants can move back to 100% capacity.

“I feel like there is some light at the end of the tunnel now and we are finally moving in the right direction,” said Stanley.