Local family recalls their experience at Capitol Hill protest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Trump Administration finally spoke out on yesterday’s violent protests at the Capitol, as the White House Press Secretary spoke on behalf of the entire White House this afternoon.

“Those who violently besieged our capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for. The core value of our administration is the idea that all citizens have the right to live in safety, peace and freedom.” Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary

However, Jeri Lynn Boudreau, a Trump protester from West Virginia argues that they weren’t doing anything wrong. “Honestly all we were doing is we felt like as an American, we had to go there and stand and let our voices be heard.” said, Boudreau.

“If you want to call bad standing and chanting USA, singing the star-spangled banner, God Bless the USA, then we were bad.” Jeri Lynn Boudreau

And today in a video released by the White House, President Trump addressed the country about the violent protest saying, “I’d like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.

While protesters like Boudreau say, all they wanted was for their voices to be heard. “I mean we were right there with them all day on the steps of the capitol, and nobody acted like they wanted to go in and break the windows or anything like that. They wanted to go through the doors. They wanted all of those senators and everyone that works for us to come outside and hear us say ‘we just want a fair election.’” she said.

I continue to strongly believe we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now Congress has certified the results.” President Trump

And as a result, tonight President Trump finally conceded the 2020 election saying, “To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime, and to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. Thank you, God Bless you and God Bless America.”