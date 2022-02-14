WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years with one of the highest increases coming from at-home food prices and the cost of meat.

Food prices rose over seven percent over a 12-month period beginning in January 2021 and, despite those rising costs, local farmers are not seeing the benefits. Farmers say they are learning to adapt to an ever-changing economic landscape, but not without sacrifices.

“How do you offset that? You do without,” Robert Doering, Owner of Sarver Heritage Farm, said. “The roof does not get repaired, you only do what is most important and I think that happens in every household.”

Sarver Heritage Farm in Ronceverte sells directly to consumers. Meaning they take on the costs associated with processing and packaging while struggling to compete with corporate chain prices, resources and even other local businesses for limited availability. Doering said there is a one-year waitlist to access a processing plant.

“Meat packers are making record profits, we are not,” Doering said.

Sarver Heritage Farm is not the only business facing challenges. Snuffer Farm in Surveyor said they are struggling to keep up with the cost of supplies and fertilizer necessary to raise their cattle.

“Last year we paid probably $700 to $600 for a ton of fertilizer and it is going to be $1,200 maybe $1,400 for the same fertilizer this year,” Snuffer said. “So, the question is, do you fertilize? Can you afford to fertilize? Which means you are going to get less production on the same amount of ground.”

Snuffer raises and sells cattle for their genetic properties instead of focusing mainly on beef production. He said small farmers are not seeing any benefits of rising prices by meat packers or grocery stores.

“The price that we receive at the market for our cattle has not really changed in the last year, so, there has been a lot of profit gauging, as far as I’m concerned, by the packers and the in-producers whereas the farmers have been left out of that formula,” Snuffer said.

The price of food in grocery stores and the cost of operations at local farms is expected to continue rising in 2022, with its long term impact on farmers and small businesses still yet to be seen.