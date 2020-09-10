Local first responders safely return from hurricane rescue mission

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After 14 days spent assisting areas devastated by Hurricane Laura in Gonzales, Louisiana. Kanawha and Logan County first responders safely returned to the Mountain State this afternoon.

“It’s an exciting adventure but you do miss it, you miss family and I’m glad to be back in a little less humidity.”

The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority sent seven ambulances, along with the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority sending one ambulance to help communities heal all across the bayous.

KCEAA FEMA Strike Team Member, Jonathan Evans said, “We actually had to take care of a child that has chronic health issues and in the midst of all this, had scheduled doctors appointments and had to be transported probably 150 miles from home.”

For the last two weeks, the 18 men and women deployed south slept in their ambulances and dealt with sweltering temperatures of above 100 degrees and high humidity.

Evans said conditions made the rescue mission difficult, but gave them a new perspective.

“To be able to help out and help our brothers and sisters, any EMS in other areas was a unique experience.”

Twelve crew members left Louisiana yesterday morning around 8 a.m. and were on the road for more than 16 hours, managing to take their break in Nashville and enjoy the Music City for a bit.

“I believe my parents said I was there before I was born, so it was a new experience for me,” said Evans.

A live band even played ‘Country Roads’ in honor of their service at dinner.

Six crew members are still in New Orleans assisting Red Cross shelters and expect to come home September 18.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.