Local health centers in WV eligible to order additional vaccine doses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) funded and look-alike health centers in West Virginia have been invited to take part in the COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), this means the 31 health centers can order additional COVID-19 vaccine doses directly from the federal government.

“HRSA’s decision to invite all 31 HRSA funded health centers in the state to order COVID-19 vaccine doses directly from the federal government is wonderful news for the Mountain State,” said Manchin. “In addition to allowing for health centers to order more doses, West Virginia will receive a total of over 95,000 doses next week.”

Additionally, West Virginia will receive an increase of 2,340 Pfizer doses, with the state receiving 53,820 first and second Pfizer doses, 38,600 first and second Moderna doses, and 3,300 Johnson & Johnson doses next week.

“The direct allocation of vaccine allows health centers to focus their efforts on vaccinating their patients ages 16 and older and ensure they receive other necessary health care services. Community Health Centers serve nearly 480,000 West Virginians, at 400 locations across the state, providing access and outreach to rural and vulnerable populations,” Sherri Ferrell, CEO of the West Virginia Primary Care Association

According to the senator’s office, two health center systems in the Mountain State were selected in February to receive direct COVID-19 vaccine dose shipments through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration COVID-19 Vaccination Program and nine more were selected in March.

“With the availability of vaccines through the Federal program, health centers are able to better plan vaccinating vulnerable populations such as those who are homebound, homeless, and that may have other things going on that make it difficult to vaccinate at the county vaccine events that have been going on in recent months,” Kristi Atha-Rader, CEO, Rainelle Medical Center