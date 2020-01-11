Local leaders participate in Iran and Middle East relations round table

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Amid rising tensions with the United States and the Middle East, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin hosted a round table discussion with area leaders.

“It is a very delicate, delicate situation,” explained U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. “I wanted to get just a complete dichotomy of so many people from so many walks of life.”

The discussion took place behind closed doors Friday afternoon. More than 45 people attended, leaders from law enforcement officials and religious clergy to those with more personal ties to the Middle East.

“I came out of the meeting with a sense that really is a great diversity of ideas here and that everyone wants what is best for the citizens of the middle east and for Americans,” explained Marine Veteran Christoper White.

The discussion also included young people from the area. Ryan Atassi is a senior at Charleston Catholic High School.

“I am here because I am a young person and I am a Syrian American,” Atassi told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley. “If we don’t have an open conversation we aren’t going to ever come to any conclusions.”

The round table came just one day after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution restraining the President’s ability to launch military action against Iran.

“We have to have debates, if we don’t even have a debate on the floor of Congress, in our Senate chambers, or our House chambers, we have to talk about these things in a non-political way, in a moralistic way, a humanistic way,” added Senator Manchin. “We have to uphold the oath of office that we take.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories