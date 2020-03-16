Local libraries closing in response to COVID-19

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – Local libraries have announced their intentions to close due to the fight against the Coronavirus.

The Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors announces all KCPL branches will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 29.

The Board and Interim Library Director April Wallace will closely monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and reassess the library system’s status over the next two weeks.

Affected branches include downtown Charleston, Clendenin, Cross Lanes, Dunbar, Elk Valley, Glasgow, Marmet, Riverside, Sissonville, St. Albans and the KCPL Mobile Library. The Nitro Public Library, an affiliate of KCPL, announced it will be closed until April 6.

The Cabell County Public Library and its branches will close by 6 p.m. on Monday in order to safeguard not only its staff but also its patrons.

According to a press release received from the Cabell County Public Library, officials will be evaluating the situation and plan to make decisions each week in advance of the starting of the week.

Books and materials that are currently checked out will not come due until the library reopens. No fines should accrue but we will adjust the due date to give patrons ample opportunity to return items.

Information and Referral will be answering the telephone during their regular hours. The Main Library’s telephone will be answered during regular business hours during the week. We will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. The drive-up window will be available during business hours and patrons may place materials on hold. Materials should be selected from items available at the Main Library as the branches and affiliate libraries will be closed.

Cabel County Public Library officials say they urge patrons to use on-line services such as Hoopla and WV READS for reading and listening material. There is an abundance of information available digitally as well as music through Freegal. This will provide a great opportunity for our patrons to become acquainted with our digital offerings.

For more information, visit cabell.lib.wv.us.

