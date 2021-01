Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A retired paramedic has passed away in our region from complications due to COVID-19.

According to the Boone County Ambulance Authority, retired Lieutenant and Paramedic Richard Smith passes away from complications of COVID-19.

Smith retired in 2019 after 37 years of service to Boone County.

Courtesy: Anthony Runyon