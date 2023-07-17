CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch will stop producing a Sunday edition of their newspapers and instead release a “weekend edition” on Saturdays, Doug Skaff, President of HD Media, said on Sunday.

In an article posted to the Gazette-Mail’s website, Skaff cites readers wanting a “digital product” and “outside forces” as a reason to cut back on publishing, but also said, “many readers still prefer and enjoy a printed newspaper.”

The new weekend edition of the newspapers will begin on Aug. 5.

“On Saturday mornings, customers will wake up to an enhanced version of the Saturday and Sunday products they’ve come to love. These new papers will be larger than any we produce during the week, and will include the best of both the Saturday and Sunday editions,” Skaff said.