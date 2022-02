LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A father and son were found dead in their home during a welfare check in Logan County.

Logan County Sheriff Paul “P.D.” Clemens says the men were found Wednesday, Feb. 2, at a home in the Crooked Creek area of Logan County. Clemens identified the men as Vernon Varney, 92, and his son, Jeff Varney, 56.

The sheriff says foul play is not suspected and that their bodies have been sent for autopsies to determine if carbon monoxide was a factor in their deaths.