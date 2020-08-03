Logan County COVID-19 outbreak closes circuit, magistrate court

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Logan County Circuit and Magistrate Courts will be temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia says the offices made the decision based on the Logan County Health Department suggestion due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Logan County. The county’s Circuit Clerk and Magistrate Clerk offices will also be closed.

Hearings for emergency matters will continue in both courts, and Family Court will remain open. According to the Supreme Court of Appeals, the Circuit Court will be able to continue hearings remotely.

A reopening date has not been set.

