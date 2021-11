LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help identifying two men who were caught on camera trespassing on mine property on Rum Creek in Logan County.

Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information that could help identify the men in the photos above are asked to contact Sgt. Nick Booth at 304.792.8590.