BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) - A Raleigh County pharmacist was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison for her role in a $2 million fraud.

According to Lisa Johnston, acting United States attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Natalie P. Cochran, 40, of Daniels, knowingly defrauded and took money and property from individuals, a financial institution and several other companies from approximately June 2017 through at least Aug. 22, 2019.