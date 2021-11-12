Logan County man charged with wanton endangerment after shooting incident

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Logan County man is in custody after a shooting incident in the Fry Drive area on US Route 119.

According to a criminal complaint, Logan County deputies responded to a shots-fired complaint on Thursday. On their way to the scene, they received a second shots-fired call and were told that the suspect was driving a green truck with two flags on the back.

Officers found the vehicle and detained two people: Nathaniel Dempsey, of Mount Gay, and a woman. The criminal complaint says that deputies found a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun and a loaded Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 on the passenger seat of the vehicle. A spent .40 caliber shell casing was also on the driver’s side floorboard, and another one was on the ground beside the driver’s side front tire.

The victim told deputies that the green truck had been driving erratically outside of their residence, and, when they attempted to speak to Mr. Dempsey, he fired multiple rounds from a handgun. The victim said that Mr. Dempsey left the area but then returned with other vehicles. The occupants of those vehicles then started acting erratically and fired more rounds.

Logan County deputies say that they located another six .40 caliber rounds in the location described by the victim. They matched the rounds found in and around Mr. Dempsey’s vehicle.

Mr. Dempsey was arrested for wanton endangerment, and he is housed in the Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.