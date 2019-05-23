Logan County seeks to outlaw needle exchanges

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia community is taking a stand against needle exchange programs.

News outlets report Logan County commissioners voted this week to draft an ordinance that would outlaw starting a needle exchange program there.

Commissioner Danny Godby says officials want to find a way to eliminate dirty needles, but they think a needle exchange would make the problem worse by adding more needles to the mix.

Some communities in West Virginia and other states have approved needle exchanges to reduce the spread of infectious diseases like hepatitis and HIV and distribute educational materials about where drug addicts can seek help.

A needle exchange in Charleston closed last year over concerns about increased needle litter and other issues.