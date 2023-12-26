LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died and a second person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Logan County early this morning.

According to the Cora Volunteer Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:42 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26, on Holden Road. The crash temporarily closed the roadway from the Shamrock Bridge to the Cora Bridge.

The Cora VFD says the person killed and the person taken to the hospital were the only two people involved in the crash.

Firefighters say both vehicles were totaled, and due to the crash, the West Virginia Division of Highways had to be called in to cover the road with oil dry and sand.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Cora and Verdunville VFDs and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority responded.

There is no word at this time on the identity of the person killed in the crash or what caused the crash. The LCSO is investigating.