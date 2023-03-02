UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Thursday, March 2): The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash on US 119 outside Chapmanville Thursday morning.
They say that 83-year-old Franklin Terry, of Alkol, was trying to make a left-hand turn across two lanes of traffic out of the Thornhill Chevrolet dealership at around 9:49 a.m. when he was hit by another vehicle.
Mr. Terry was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash near Chapmanville on Thursday.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash happened around 10:00 a.m. on US 119 near the Chapmanville exit.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
There is no word yet on the extent of any other injuries.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.