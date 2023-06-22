LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It has been one year since six people were killed in a Huey helicopter crash in Logan County, and the investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Route 17, just a couple miles away from the Logan County Airport. Investigators say the chopper likely was not in the air longer than fifteen minutes, and crashed after flying about three and a half miles from when it took off.

The preliminary report suggests that the helicopter hit two power cables strung across the road.

The flight was associated with the annual Huey reunion event, which offers free helicopter rides. Investigators say the helicopter that crashed was the last flight planned for the day.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston identified the victims as John Nagle II, 53 of Austin, Texas; Donald Sandhoff, 69 of Durham, North Carolina; Kevin Warren, 51 of Franklin, Tennessee; Carolyn O’Connor, 73 of Winter Garden, Florida; Marvin Bledsoe, 64 of Chapmanville; and Jack Collins, 65 of Chapmanville.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still leading an investigation. Their final report likely will not be released for several more months.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the helicopter, a company called MARPAT Aviation, based at the Logan County Airport. The company declined 13 News’ request for comment.