CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Two people have died after a shooting at a home in Logan County.

According to West Virginia State Police, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Pierre Street in Chapmanville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say while they do not have a suspect at this time, they believe that this is an isolated incident and there is not any danger to the public.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.