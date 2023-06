CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 4-year-old girl drowned at the pool at Chief Logan Lodge in Chapmanville on Saturday, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

The WVSP said the girl was found unconscious in the water. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

The victim’s name was not released.

This incident remains under investigation, the WVSP said.