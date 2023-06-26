VIDEO: Previous Coverage

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The four-year-old girl who drowned in a pool at Chief Logan Lodge in Logan County was identified Monday.

The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) told 13 News SkyLynn Brewer drowned at the pool during a family gathering.

The WVSP said the pool was inside the lodge and had no lifeguard. The pool was three to five feet deep.

WVSP Sgt. Jamie Harris said the call came in around 5:20 p.m. after the girl was found unconscious and unresponsive in the water. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

“We’re looking into all the things that could have transpired. All the things that may have happened: events that led up to the child entering the water, how the child managed to go unrecognized for such a length of time,” Harris said. “We want to be as delicate and as compassionate as possible with the family, but we also have to look into the events that led up to such a tragic situation to occur.”