CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Around 100 people are without a home after an apartment fire in Chapmanville Monday evening, according to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department.

The apartment fire broke out in the 600 block of Main Street. The Danville VFD said the fire started in a kitchen on the eighth floor.

No injuries are being reported and sprinklers in the apartment building put out the fire, the Danville VFD said.

Crews from Chapmanville, Danville and Logan responded to the fire.