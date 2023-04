LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — A body found in the Guyandotte River in Logan on Sunday has been identified.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the body has been identified as 42-year-old Anthony Stollings Jr, of Logan.

Troopers say no foul play is suspected.

According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the body was found at around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday near the mouth of Island Creek.