LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area of Logan County.

According to West Virginia State Police, troopers responded around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, to the community of Henlawson. The call came in from railroad employees who said they found a body in a wooded area adjacent to the railroad tracks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The WVSP says the body has been identified as that of 47-year-old Roberta Lynn Watts of Henlawson. Troopers say the preliminary investigation did not reveal any sign of external trauma or injury. They also say she had been in that location for “a short period.”

Watts’ body has been taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.