LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Guyandotte River in Logan, West Virginia.

According to City of Logan Volunteer Fire Department, the body of a male was found at approximately 6:50 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, in the Guyandotte River near the mouth of Island Creek. Firefighters say the male had been in the water for “at least days.”

The City of Logan Police Department, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Logan Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more details become available.