LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a car fire this evening in Logan County.

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Fountain Place Shopping Plaza, according to the City of Logan Fire Department.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the incident.

There is no word on what caused the car fire at this time.