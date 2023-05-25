LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County man was arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on a Little League umpire and telling them, “I’ll gut you right here.”

According to a criminal complaint, 62-year-old Franklin Darby, of Whitman, was at a Little League baseball game on Monday. Darby began antagonizing the umpire of the game, the complaint said.

The umpire took off his equipment and left the game, according to the complaint. Darby then followed the umpire while screaming at screaming and cussing at them.

After this, Darby pulled out a knife and told the umpire, “I’ll gut you right here,” according to the complaint.

Darby left the area before law enforcement got to the scene, according to the complaint.

Darby was charged with brandishing a dangerous or deadly weapon and assault on an athletic official.