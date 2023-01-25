LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — A parking lot on Hudgins St. in downtown Logan will eventually become a four-story apartment for Veterans.

The property is located in downtown Logan and was donated by the city and the Logan Regional Medical Center. It will have 33 united with one or two bedrooms.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Once the apartment building opens, Veterans will be able to get housing vouchers through the Mingo Housing Authority to cover the cost of rent.

With West Virginia having one of the highest per capita populations of Veterans in the United States, Scott Beckett, the President of Logan Housing Corporation and the Logan Fire Chief, said the need for this facility is great.

“What better way to give back to the community and to give back to our Veterans than to build a facility like this,” Beckett said.

Construction for the project is set to begin next week and is expected to be completed by February 2024.