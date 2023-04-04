UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023) – Route 10 has reopened after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle this afternoon, according to the City of Logan Fire Department.

According to firefighters, all proper hazmat officials have been contacted regarding the crash because diesel from the tractor-trailer did spill into the river.

Firefighters say two people were checked out by medical personnel, and at least one of those individuals were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 10 in Logan County is shut down due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The City of Logan Fire Department says the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. in the area of 3-mile curve on Route 10 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Firefighters say crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle and caused a diesel spill. According to fire officials, some of the diesel did get in the river.

There is no word at this time on when the road will reopen or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more details become available.