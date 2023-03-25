LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – High winds blew the roof off a daycare center in Logan, West Virginia, this afternoon.

According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the PRIDE Community Services daycare building. Fire officials say wind gusts at the time were close to 50 miles per hour.

The fire department says no one was injured, however, several vehicles in the center’s parking lot were damaged, as well as one vehicle on the street.

Firefighters say parts of the roof landed on power lines and on the railroad tracks, but there was no major damage to any other structures.