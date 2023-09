LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The annual “Save a Life Day and Recovery Walk” will be taking place on Thursday.

The event is at the entrance to downtown Logan. There will be music, giveaways, food and drinks, resource tables, testimonials, games, and more.

Organizers say the annual event “supports sobriety, recovery and hope in our region.”

The walk will take place at 7 p.m. There will also be luminaries along Stratton and Main Street to remember those who lost their lives to addiction.