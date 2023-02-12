LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Logan Fire Department says it responded to a fire that caused a total loss to a structure.

Logan FD says crews got on the scene around 2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Dingess Street.

Crews say they received initial reports of possible entrapment but learned upon arrival that the occupant was able to get out. They then began an offensive interior fire attack to quickly extinguish it.

There was also moderate fire and water damage to a nearby structure, Logan FD says,