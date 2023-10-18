LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A person has been arrested in connection to an arson investigation in Logan County.

The City of Logan Fire Department announced the arrest Wednesday, Oct. 18. However, the suspect has not yet been publicly identified by authorities or fire officials.

According to the Logan Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on Charles Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The fire was located in an apartment on the second floor and was quickly put out.

No one was injured in the fire.

The day of the fire, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal and the Logan Police Department began an investigation into the fire as an arson case.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.