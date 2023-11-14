LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – Firefighters in Logan, West Virginia worked long into the night Monday to stop flames that engulfed a three-story apartment building. Crews say that fire is being investigated as a “suspicious fire.”

According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 9:47 p.m. regarding a fully-involved structure fire in the 100 block of Pine Street. Crews say the top two floors already fully involved when they arrived, and the fire had spread to the first floor as well.

The fire department says the fire posed a threat to other structures that were close to the building, and crews began working to extinguish the flames.

Crews on scene tell WOWK 13 News the building was abandoned and that no one was hurt in the fire.