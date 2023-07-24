LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former mayoral candidate is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in Logan County.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Vincent Doherty, 44, of Man, West Virginia was arrested Monday, July 24, 2023 in connection to the incident. The police chief for the Town of Man tells WOWK 13 News Doherty was a candidate in the most recent mayoral election.

The complaint states that West Virginia State Police, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Logan City Police responded to a call on Monday regarding a shooting in the Town of Man.

Authorities say the victim was riding a bicycle in the 100 block of Main Street when he was shot in the left arm. The complaint states the victim told authorities he had been riding in the area when the suspect, who was sitting on the trunk of a blue Mercedes, allegedly began to scream at him. The victim said the suspect then allegedly hopped off the trunk, pulled out a gun and fired at him, striking his arm, according to authorities.

The complaint says the victim then ran down the street to a local restaurant where someone contacted 911. He then waited at that location for medical services to arrive.

According to the complaint, authorities arrived at the scene to find the bicycle and the Mercedes in the home’s back parking lot. Authorities say they then found Doherty in an alley near his home. Doherty was arrested without incident, according to the complaint.

Authorities say during the arrest, they found a gun on Doherty’s waist that allegedly had one spent shell casing in the cylinder.

Doherty is charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and presentation of a firearm in the commission of a felony.