LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — A fugitive from justice was arrested on bank robbery charges by the West Virginia State Police in Logan.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the FBI requested the WVSP Special Response Team and the WVSP Logan Detachment to search a residence in Logan on Thursday.

19-year-old Kaleb Asa Love Watson was found and arrested on a federal arrest warrant for three counts of bank robbery, according to WVSP.

Watson is being held in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.