LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Firefighters say no one was injured in a fire that broke out this morning at a Logan County home.

According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the fire broke out between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30 on Wood Avenue in the Aracoma area. Crews say they made a “quick interior attack” and were able to get the flames extinguished.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fire officials say the home was occupied, and the residents made it out safely. Crews say three kittens were also safely rescued from the home.

The fire department says the home was damaged but can be repaired. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the fire broke out between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30 on Wood Avenue in the Aracoma area. (Photo Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department)

According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the fire broke out between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30 on Wood Avenue in the Aracoma area. (Photo Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department)

According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the fire broke out between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30 on Wood Avenue in the Aracoma area. (Photo Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department)

Crews cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m.