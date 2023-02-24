LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The owner of a coffee shop in Logan County, West Virginia, who is facing sexual assault and child pornography charges, filed another motion to reduce his bond in Logan County Court.

Michael Cline, 47, is the owner of Hot Cup Coffee on Stratton Street. He was arrested earlier this month after the West Virginia State Police searched the location in January 2023.

Now that a judge has been appointed to his case, he is once again asking to reduce his $500,000 bond. Cline’s defense says that social media is the reason for his demise.

Judge Joshua Butcher of Logan County now has the case.

Cline appeared in court on Tuesday, and a judge found probable cause in three cases to send them to a grand jury.

In one of the cases, an underage victim was allegedly sending sexual pictures and videos to Cline. She allegedly sent about 100 photos and 30 videos to him before she was 18 years old.

In another one of the cases, an underage victim was identified through the internet crimes against children database. Back in 2020, Facebook flagged explicit photos she allegedly sent to Cline via social media.

In the final case, the victim came forward after seeing the social media posts about the other incidents. Cline allegedly followed the underaged victim into a restroom where he sexually assaulted her.

A bond-reduction hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m.