LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a dirt bike hit a school bus in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened this afternoon, Tuesday, April 11, in the Peach Creek area. The sheriff’s office says a juvenile was riding a dirt bike and struck the school bus. The City of Logan Fire Department says it happened on Peach Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office says the juvenile is being flown to a hospital for medical treatment, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the LCSO, there was one child on the school bus, but neither the child or the bus driver was injured.

This is a developing story and WOWK will update this article when more information becomes available.