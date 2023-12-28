LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Almost a week after a crash on US-119 claimed the lives of former Logan High School student, Tyler “Jordan” Butcher, and his friend James Isaacs, the community is mourning another former student, David Trammell, killed in a separate crash earlier this week.

“I just love him just like with all the kids,” said Jason Davis, Logan High School Coach and Teacher. “Unfortunately, I’ve had this experience many times in the 30 years of my career, and it’s never easy. It’s never easy.”

Trammell, 20, a former student-athlete at Logan High School, was killed in an accident on Tuesday, Dec. 26. According to police, he was hit by a drunk driver while heading to work just minutes from his destination.

A statement from a family member said: “My brother was such a quiet, witty, humble person who never let anyone feel sad around him. He was optimistic and such a down to earth human … He never allowed his problems to reflect and burden to others but showed grace and compassion to help lift others.”

Trammell’s family said they are hoping this tragedy can reach others and encourage them to think twice before getting behind the wheel if they are under the influence.

While the community continues to mourn the death of Trammell, family and friends gathered at Logan High School on Thursday to say goodbye to Tyler “Jordan” Butcher, 33, who killed in an accident on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

One of his family members told 13 News he worked for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources for a period of time before working for Frontier Communications. Both agencies as well as others attended the service.

“Everybody you talk to will tell you he was one of the greatest guys around,” said Noah McNeely, Butcher’s cousin. “He always had a smile on his face, and I always loved going to Christmas and I wish I could here him say one more time ‘I’m getting coal for Christmas.’”

An American flag hung across the entryway to the school making way for those who loved Butcher to lay him to rest.