LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County community is left heartbroken after two crashes on the same stretch of road claimed two lives in just over one week. Wednesday night, community members gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember the lives lost.

The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. Ellen Cardish, 82, of Whitman, died in the crash after her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer used to haul coal. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they believe she hit a patch of black ice on the roadway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first crash happened early on the morning after Christmas, Dec. 26, 2023, when 20-year-old David Trammell was killed by an alleged drunk driver. A 72-year-old man is facing charges in that crash.

Community members say they gathered not only to remember Cardish and Trammell, but others who have died unexpectedly. Tyler Browning and Bradlee Furrow were at the event and say they see tragedies like this far too often, but watching people come together to comfort each other makes them proud to serve the community.

“I think it was a moving thing for our community for these folks to gather and do such a thing, and to have the backing of our county leaders to do this,” said Browning, who serves as the Cora Volunteer Fire Department Chaplain.

“It’s unfortunate the reason that we’re here, but it’s great to see the community sticking together,” said Furrow, a firefighter with the Cora VFD.

A portion of Holden Road, where both crashes happened, was closed Wednesday night for the vigil.