CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County deputy shot at a man who tried to run them over outside of an Advance Auto Parts in Chapmanville, law enforcement on the scene said.

Logan County Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci said a man and a woman allegedly shoplifted from a Foodland in the area. The man tried to get away, but a Chapmanville officer and a Logan County deputy tried to stop him.

The man tried to drive away, Chief Deputy LaFauci said, and the Chapamanville officer reached into the passenger window to put the car into park. The man then allegedly drove towards the deputy. The deputy then shot the driver.

The man was taken to the hospital and a woman is in custody, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.