CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in Logan County after a shooting in the Chapmanville area.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened today, Friday, May 12. Troopers say the suspect, identified as Billy Frye, 65, of Chapmanville, is accused of allegedly trespassing onto another man’s Chapmanville property.

Troopers say at that point, an argument allegedly began between the two men regarding the trespassing. According to WVSP, the Frye then allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired several shots toward the victim.

WVSP says one of the shots struck the victim in the right leg, and he was flown to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to troopers, Frye was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, troopers say.