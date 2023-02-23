LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — A legend in the first responder world in West Virginia has passed away.

According to the Cora Volunteer Fire Department, Charlie Mounts was a “true legend in the EMS and fire services in not only Logan County, but the entire state of West Virginia.”

The Fire Department says there will be a visitation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Central United Baptist Church on Holden Road.

The funeral will be on Saturday at the church at 11 a.m. with a final call burial at the Highland Memory Garden.

They say there will be dinner services following both the visitation and funeral.

The Cora Volunteer Fire Department says that any department or agency that wants to honor Mounts by putting an apparatus in the funeral can do so.