LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An apartment fire Monday morning is being investigated as arson, the city’s fire department says.

According to the Logan Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building on Charles Street. The fire was in one room and was put out.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No injuries are being reported.

The fire department says the West Virginia State Fire Marshal and the Logan Police Department are investigating.